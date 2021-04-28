Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIX2. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €112.50 ($132.35).

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt stock opened at €115.30 ($135.65) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €109.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €97.07. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -160.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a fifty-two week high of €120.20 ($141.41).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.