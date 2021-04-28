Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.800-2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$5.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.57 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.400-0.500 EPS.

NYSE:SKX opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a neutral rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.78.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $762,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

