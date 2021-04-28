Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Get Skillz alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Skillz has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.58.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,291,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $8,417,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $4,600,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.