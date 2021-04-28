SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

SLG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.45.

SLG opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $3,873,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

