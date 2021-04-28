Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

TSE:SOT.UN traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.50. 134,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,226. The stock has a market capitalization of C$304.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.23 and a 52 week high of C$4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.38, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.18.

Separately, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

