Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.00 Per Share

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sleep Number in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $7.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNBR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $112.03 on Monday. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.68 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

