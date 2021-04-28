SLM (SLM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SLM (NASDAQ: SLM):

4/23/2021 – SLM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $20.00 to $23.00.

4/15/2021 – SLM had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/12/2021 – SLM had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – SLM had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $23.00.

3/16/2021 – SLM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $16.00 to $20.00.

SLM opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SLM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,504,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,336,000 after purchasing an additional 471,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SLM by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,551 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 378.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,001 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

