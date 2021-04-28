Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMAR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.41.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $416,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $4,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,112,560 shares in the company, valued at $254,794,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,516 shares of company stock worth $21,790,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $92,803,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,027,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 260,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

