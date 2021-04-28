Smith Micro Software (SMSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $300.60 million, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.86. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMSI. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

