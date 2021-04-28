Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Snap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Snap stock opened at $60.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a PE ratio of -80.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $562,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,463 shares of company stock worth $16,378,091 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

