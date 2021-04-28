Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.11 million.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. Snap has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus upped their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.71.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $919,008.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,968,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,487,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,463 shares of company stock worth $16,378,091 in the last quarter.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

