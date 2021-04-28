Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,994 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,663. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.91. 883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $115.60 and a 12-month high of $242.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.13 and its 200-day moving average is $189.58.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

