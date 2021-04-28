SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 54.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after buying an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,122,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $85.13. The company had a trading volume of 82,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,080. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

