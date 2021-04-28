SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 89,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,759. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,152.88 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

