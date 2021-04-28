SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after buying an additional 5,370,089 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after buying an additional 1,491,269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,021,000 after buying an additional 936,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,949,000 after buying an additional 902,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $83.10. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,451. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $83.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

