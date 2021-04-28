SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476,013 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,612,000 after acquiring an additional 159,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,932.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,410,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,826,000 after acquiring an additional 489,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after acquiring an additional 161,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.20. 7,563,813 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

