SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 87 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,705 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,298. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $514.68. 27,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,211. The company has a 50-day moving average of $479.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.43. The company has a market capitalization of $246.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.57 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

