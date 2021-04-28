SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Trading Up 8%

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) traded up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. 4,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 409,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

