Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.88

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €17.88 ($21.04) and traded as high as €22.37 ($26.32). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €22.32 ($26.25), with a volume of 4,234,296 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on GLE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.00 ($23.53).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.88.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

