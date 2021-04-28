SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down to $290.14

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $290.14, but opened at $278.65. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $276.62, with a volume of 6,349 shares trading hands.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.72.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.