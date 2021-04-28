Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SOLVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SOLVY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382. Solvay has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

