Sonic Automotive (SAH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAH opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $56.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,522.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

