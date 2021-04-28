Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SONVY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of SONVY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,757. Sonova has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

