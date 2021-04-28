Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG)’s share price rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.70. Approximately 63,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 70,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Spark Power Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Spark Power Group from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$79.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.36.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$66.87 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Spark Power Group Company Profile (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.