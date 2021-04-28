Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Short Interest Update

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the March 31st total of 97,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ TMTS opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93. Spartacus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,459,000.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

