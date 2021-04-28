Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Haywood Securities

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target upped by Haywood Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.42.

Shares of SDE opened at C$4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.53.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

