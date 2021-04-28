SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 1,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 402,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after buying an additional 255,314 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 520,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 122,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

