SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,063.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.92. 11,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average is $82.06. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

