SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Stock Position Cut by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.92. 11,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,683. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $51.09 and a twelve month high of $92.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.06.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

