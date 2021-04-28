SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 0.7% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686,987 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after buying an additional 109,677 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after buying an additional 96,101 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,677,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.40. The stock had a trading volume of 210,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,508. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $228.30 and a 1-year high of $342.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.14.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

