SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stake Lessened by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,564.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 187,887 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.77 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

