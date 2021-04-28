SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 173,832.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,207 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $24,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.07. The stock had a trading volume of 951 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

