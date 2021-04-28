SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $34,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 113.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.08. The stock had a trading volume of 233,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,699. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $89.45 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.28.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

