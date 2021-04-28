Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.00

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 77.60 ($1.01), with a volume of 841204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.30 ($1.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.46. The company has a market capitalization of £402.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13.

In related news, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 50,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £34,000 ($44,421.22).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

