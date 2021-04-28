SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the March 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,660,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPONF remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,032,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,867,757. SponsorsOne has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04.
About SponsorsOne
