Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPOT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.48.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $292.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.95 and a 200 day moving average of $297.61. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $139.20 and a 1-year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

