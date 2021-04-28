Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:SPOT traded down $31.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.84. 231,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,212. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.61. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $139.20 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.48.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

