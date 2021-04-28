Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Down to $292.92

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $292.92, but opened at $265.10. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $262.00, with a volume of 45,425 shares changing hands.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.48.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $2,362,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $610,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

