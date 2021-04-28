Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Down to $292.92

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $292.92, but opened at $265.10. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $262.00, with a volume of 45,425 shares changing hands.
SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.48.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.64.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $2,362,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $610,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spotify Technology Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
