Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Sprout Social stock opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.22. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,261 shares of company stock worth $12,795,073.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

