Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Square by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after acquiring an additional 112,857 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,162,259 shares of company stock worth $278,104,009. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $253.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

