SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

