SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $84.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. SS&C Technologies traded as high as $75.83 and last traded at $73.93, with a volume of 13814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

