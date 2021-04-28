SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.36.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM stock opened at C$19.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$17.29 and a 52-week high of C$33.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

In other news, Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin acquired 9,000 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.60 per share, with a total value of C$167,389.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$818,347.20.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.