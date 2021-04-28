STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Sells 20,669 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $2,693,997.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90.

On Friday, February 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 22,250 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $2,763,895.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 7,789 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total value of $972,846.10.

On Monday, February 8th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 144,838 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $17,710,790.64.

On Thursday, February 4th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 48,687 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $5,411,560.05.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,589 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $175,298.48.

On Thursday, January 28th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 278,197 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $29,441,588.51.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $136.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.51 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $138.30.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

STAA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. THB Asset Management increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

