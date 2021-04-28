Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

SCBFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

