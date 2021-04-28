Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of Standard Motor Products worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMP. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

