Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $217.00 and last traded at $209.67, with a volume of 6698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.93.

The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,737 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,408 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.97.

About Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

