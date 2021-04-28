Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.83. Starbucks reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 267.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. The stock has a market cap of $131.76 billion, a PE ratio of 145.53, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

