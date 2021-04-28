State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,308,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,668,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,431,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,864 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $77.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

