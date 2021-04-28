State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,459,000 after buying an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VECO opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

VECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

